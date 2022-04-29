UrduPoint.com

US Inflation Up 6.6% In Year To March In Key Gauge Watched By Fed - Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 06:06 PM

US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge Watched by Fed - Commerce Dept.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, grew 6.6% in the year to March, keeping to its fastest expansion in four decades, data from the Commerce Department showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, grew 6.6% in the year to March, keeping to its fastest expansion in four decades, data from the Commerce Department showed on Thursday.

The so-called core PCE Index, stripped of food and energy prices, however, rose by a slower 5.2% in the 12 months to March after a 5.4% growth in the year to February, the data showed. That was the fastest growth since 1983.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

February March Commerce From

Recent Stories

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on ..

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on Sunday

7 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the ci ..

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the city clean during Eid holidays

7 minutes ago
 German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian G ..

German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian Gas Would Paralyze Economy

8 minutes ago
 China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services A ..

China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases - ..

8 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rub ..

Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 KP govt makes arrangements to ensure law and order ..

KP govt makes arrangements to ensure law and order during Eid ul Fitr

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.