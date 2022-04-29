US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge Watched by Fed - Commerce Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, grew 6.6% in the year to March, keeping to its fastest expansion in four decades, data from the Commerce Department showed on Thursday.

The so-called core PCE Index, stripped of food and energy prices, however, rose by a slower 5.2% in the 12 months to March after a 5.4% growth in the year to February, the data showed. That was the fastest growth since 1983.