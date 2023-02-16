UrduPoint.com

US Inflation Worries Heightened By January's Producer Prices Increase - Labor Dept. Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

US Inflation Worries Heightened by January's Producer Prices Increase - Labor Dept. Report



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US wholesale prices, one of the key determinants of inflation, rose the most in seven months in January, according to a Labor Department report on Thursday that seemed to further complicate the Federal Reserve's job of keeping a lid on price growth.

Wholesale prices, or what retailers pay when they buy products from manufacturers in large quantities, jumped 0.7% in January, the most since June last year, when they rose 1.2%, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index (PPI) report said.

A separate measure of wholesale prices which strips out volatile food and energy costs - called core PPI - increased 0.6% last month, the most in ten months.

The PPI reading comes just two days after the broader Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January, which also showed stickier-than-expected inflation in the United States.

The CPI rose 6.4% in the 12 months to January, marking the smallest inflationary growth since October 2021. But for January itself, the index rose 0.5% after a 0.1% decline in December. Core month-on-month CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.4% in January, unchanged from December.

The back-to-back reports on inflation underscore the challenge to the Federal Reserve's plans to have smaller rate hikes this year after a year of aggressive monetary tightening.

"This is a hot number and will add to the worries about sticky inflation," economist Adam Button said on the ForexLive platform.

The CPI hit a 40-year high in June when it grew at an annual rate of 9.1%, versus the Fed's inflation target of just 2% per year. In a bid to control surging prices, the central bank has added 450 basis points to interest rates since March via eight rate hikes.

Prior to that, interest rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The Fed began with a 25-basis point hike in March, then moved up to a 50-basis point increase in May. After that it executed four back-to-back hikes of 75 basis points from June through November. Since then, it has returned to a more modest 50-basis point increase in December and a 25-basis point hike in February. This week's inflation reports have had Fed officials dismissing any notion that the central bank might be done soon with rate hikes.

