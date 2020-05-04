US Instrumentalizes COVID-19 Crisis for Economic, Geopolitical Row With China - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Washington is exploiting the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic as leverage in its economic and geopolitical confrontation with Beijing that has characterized the administration of US President Donald Trump, and some Western countries are likely to follow its example in pinning the blame for the global health crisis on China to weaken it, Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik.

Trump said on Thursday that he was confident the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, but refused to provide more details on his claims. US State Secretary Pompeo also told ABC on Sunday that there was "significant" evidence that the new coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, claiming that China has "attempted to conceal and hide and confuse" the world since the outbreak began.

Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph has published the findings of a 15-page report produced by the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, comprising the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. In the report, intelligence agencies allege that China hid or destroyed evidence related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and scientists have refused to provide live samples of the coronavirus strain to international researchers.

According to Graziani, the Trump administration's approach to the COVID-19 outbreak was characterized not by the desire to stop the spread of the deadly virus through international cooperation and solidarity, but instead the US leadership "worried about pointing the finger at Beijing."

"There is an evident instrumentalization of the crisis, caused by the pandemic, operated by Washington against Beijing. Trump is attempting to bring the health crisis back into the context of the economic, financial and geopolitical dispute with China that has characterized his foreign policy during his presidency," he said.

Australia, who has also been vocally supporting an inquiry into China's initial response to the outbreak, also has geopolitical agenda given its long-time tensions with Beijing over the disputed South China Sea, according to the expert.

"Australia also tries to use the crisis due to the pandemic against Beijing. It does this for both security and geopolitical reasons, particularly affecting the South China Sea," Graziani said.

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with the Funke media group that Berlin was calling on Beijing to be transparent, stressing that science, not politics should answer questions about the virus' origin. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace did not comment on the publication by the Australian newspaper but noted that China had questions to answer about how quickly it informed the world about the coronavirus threat.

"Most likely, some countries of the so-called Western World will support the US in somehow holding China responsible for the spread of the coronavirus in order likely to weaken China's credibility. This could happen and be speeded up if some industries bring legal proceedings against Beijing," Graziani noted.

According to the expert, the current spike in tensions may result in further evolution of the pandemic's effects on economics and finance.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Beijing has maintained that it has operated with the utmost transparency regarding the publication of data related to the global pandemic.

The disease, which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has since spread rapidly across the world. According to the latest data published by the World Health Organization, more than 3.3 million people have contracted the disease. The current global death toll is estimated to have exceeded 238,000.