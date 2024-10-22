US Interest Rate, Election Uncertainy Hit Stock Market Sentiment
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 10:42 PM
European and US stock markets dipped on Tuesday, as traders sought to ascertain the outlook for US interest rates ahead of the presidential election
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) European and US stock markets dipped on Tuesday, as traders sought to ascertain the outlook for US interest rates ahead of the presidential election.
Investors also focused on company earnings, as gold and oil prices continued to rise on the back of Middle East tensions.
The dollar edged higher against main rivals.
"A mix of continuing unrest in the Middle East and uncertainty over the US election casts a cautious shadow over markets," noted Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Concerns over the outcome of the US election on November 5 have weighed on investor sentiment, with recent polls and forecasts indicating that Donald Trump has "gained ground" on Kamala Harris, Deutsche Bank economists noted.
Expectations of another bumper US interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve have been tempered slightly following a recent run of strong American data on jobs creation and as some top decision-makers suggested they would like to see a slower pace of rate cuts.
Tech titans Alphabet and IBM announce their latest results over the next two days, while earnings from Boeing, Coca-Cola, and L'Oreal are also in the pipeline.
General Motors raised some of its full-year profit projections Tuesday following solid earnings as strong vehicle pricing compensated for lower auto sales.
3M, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin and Verizon also beat expectations.
Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said there is a bit of debate on why equities have retreated despite the generally good corporate earnings reports.
One is that a rise in market interest rates has created concerns that equities are trading at levels too high compared to their earnings.
"The other possibility is that stocks hit some speed bumps yesterday because the market had gone up six straight weeks and was due for a pullback," he said.
Wall Street's main indices were down slightly in late morning trade.
In Europe, London stocks dipped following data that showed UK public borrowing rose more than expected in September, as the new Labour government prepares for its first budget next week that is expected to include tax rises.
Frankfurt also edged lower but was bolstered by strong third-quarter earnings for German software giant SAP, whose shares were up nearly four percent in early afternoon deals.
Paris ended the day flat.
In Asia, both Shanghai and Hong Kong rose on hopes of more Chinese stimulus.
Tokyo closed down more than one percent, even as the yen softened against the dollar to sit at its weakest level since early August.
Gold hit a fresh record high of $2,744 per ounce as traders sought out the haven investment as Israel continues to consider its response to Iran's missile barrage this month.
Uncertainty over the US presidential election has also helped fuel the precious metal's rally, according to analysts who added that concerns about a possible wider conflict in the Middle East were lifting oil prices.
- Key figures around 1540 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 42,861.58 points
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.2 percent at 5,839.65
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 18,518.11
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,306.54 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,535.10 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 19,421.91 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.4 percent at 38,411.96 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 20,498.95 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,285.87 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0815 from $1.0818 on Monday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2981 from $1.2982
Dollar/yen: UP at 150.98 yen from 150.82 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.31 pence from 83.30 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 2.0 percent at $75.74 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.1 percent at $71.54 per barrel
Recent Stories
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October
Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20
US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yellen
UK govt borrows more ahead of first budget
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 to Rs.283,400 per tola2 hours ago
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 20252 hours ago
-
Table of IMF economic growth forecasts2 hours ago
-
Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges4 hours ago
-
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook4 hours ago
-
LCCI holds awareness session on filing of income tax returns6 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 409 more points6 hours ago
-
Fesco spends Rs 744.162m on projects6 hours ago
-
Lucky Cement leading way in clean, renewable energy6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim7 hours ago
-
FCCI resolving problems of business community7 hours ago