US Investing $260Mln to Create Jobs, Restore Land in Coal Areas - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The US government is investing more than $260 million to help create jobs and revitalize land in coal communities, the Department of the Interior said in a press release issued by the White House on Monday.

"As part of the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to helping stabilize communities hit hardest by the decrease in demand for coal energy, the Department of the Interior today announced the availability of more than $260 million for states and Tribes to support reclamation efforts in fiscal year 2021," the release said.

More than $152.22 million is now available through the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act's Abandoned Mine Land (AML) grant program and the Interior Department is also disbursing $115 million through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant program, the release added.

"The Abandoned Mine Land grant programs provide an important opportunity to revitalize local economies, support jobs, and address environmental impacts to communities from these legacy developments," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Laura Daniel Davis said in the release.

The US state of West Virginia will receive $18.9 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands in those coal communities. Senator Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee said in the release. West Virginia will also get $25 million through the AML Economic Revitalization grant program, he added.