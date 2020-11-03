UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Investments In Cuba May Be Unlocked If Biden Elected President - Investor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Investments in Cuba May Be Unlocked if Biden Elected President - Investor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US investors with an eye on Cuba's market hope for a change of power in Washington following the November 3 vote, since Joe Biden is likely to opt for the Obama-era reset in relations with the Caribbean island nation, Kyle Shostak, director of Navigator Principal Investors, told Sputnik.

"The Cuban case will actually be very dependent on the outcome of the US election," Shostak stated. "No significant investment can be expected shall Trump keep the job."

Shostak pointed out, however, that under the democrats, the US-Cuba relations may see a reset to where former President Barack Obama wanted them to be, and in that case the economic embargo may be eased.

"The country may see a much-needed capital from quite a few US companies, ranging from agriculture and consumer goods to logistics, tourism and transportation, who were willing to enter the Cuban market several years ago," the investor explained.

Following the victory of the Cuban revolutionaries over the US-backed regime, Washington severed diplomatic ties with Cuba and imposed a trade embargo on the country in the 1960s. Washington and Havana expressed their intention to start working on normalizing bilateral relations only in 2014. As a result, many restrictions on exchanges between the two countries were eased during Obama's presidency.

However, Trump toughened the policy once he took office in 2016, restricting travel, boosting the economic embargo and imposing sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over alleged human rights violations and for supporting the Venezuelan leadership. 

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Washington Vote Agriculture Trump Job Castro Havana Cuba May November Democrats 2016 Market From

Recent Stories

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

22 minutes ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Awards MIT Solve P ..

1 hour ago

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

2 hours ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

2 hours ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.