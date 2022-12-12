UrduPoint.com

US Investor Rogers Warns Of 'Worst Economic Problems In Lifetime' In 2-3 Years

Published December 12, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) US investment guru Jim Rogers told Sputnik that the world should brace for serious economic challenges in the next two-three years, which will likely become the "worst in his lifetime."

When asked about his forecast for the year of 2023, Rogers stated, "You should be worried."

"There's going to be a period of good, something will cause optimism to return," Rogers said. "After the optimism, you should be extremely worried because we're going to have economic problems again sometime in the next two or three years and they will probably be the worst in my lifetime because there's so much debt.

So much debt worldwide has built up since 2009. So the next time we have a problem, it's going to be very very bad. So, be worried."

Global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund said in an outlook released in October. The IMF said this is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogers, the creator of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI), co-founded the world-renowned Quantum Fund and is currently the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests.

