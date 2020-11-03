UrduPoint.com
US Investor Says US-EU Relations At Rock Bottom, Slight Improvement Possible After Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Investor Says US-EU Relations at Rock Bottom, Slight Improvement Possible After Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The ties between Washington and the European Union have hit rock bottom and will be, if not better, at least less confrontational after the presidential election in the United States, Kyle Shostak, director of Navigator Principal Investors, told Sputnik.

"The relations have now hit a tipping point where the US pressure on its European partners is becoming counterproductive and contrary to the US own interests which in turn prompts Europe to build its own protective defenses and implement counter-measures," Shostak stated. "That said, I truly believe that the US-EU relationship has reached the bottom and will remain if not entirely comfortable but at least less confrontational."

Shostak hopes that there will not be a new trade war especially with Europe.

"All trade wars have already taken place. The EU was the top US export market in 2018, led by aerospace products and computers, before the United Kingdom left the bloc," he explained. "The Trump administration is focused on shrinking its growing deficit in goods, which hit a record $178 billion in 2019."

In August, the United States and the European Union concluded an agreement on reducing tariffs worth $271 million that the two sides hope will lead to concluding additional trade deals in the future.

The agreement stipulates that the two sides stand ready to dial down trade tensions after a series of tariffs initially imposed by the Trump administration last year on EU steel and aluminum. The two sides have also fought in the past over farm subsidies and aircraft production.

