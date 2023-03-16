UrduPoint.com

US Investors Keen For Further Exploring Investment Avenues In Furniture Industry

March 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that US investors wanted to further explore investment avenues in the diversified furniture industry in Pakistan and showed keen interest in joint ventures in the furniture sector.

The CEO of PFC is currently visiting the United States for discussing the existing trade and investment potential with their counterparts for joint ventures in the furniture sector, said a press release.

A delegation of PFC led by its CEO is currently on a week-long visit to explore new markets and further strengthen bilateral trade ties with their counterparts.

PFC is holding successful results-oriented meetings with their counterparts and they are interested to visit Pakistan and invest in the furniture industry, he added.

He said there is vast scope to increase furniture export volume due to an upward trend, as the demand for furniture and wooden products are on the rise in the US and European markets along with the domestic consumers.

We are making special efforts to increase furniture export catering to the rising global demand, he said adding that delegation is also studying about the latest products and technologies in their fields.

He further said that such business-oriented tours could play a pivotal role for Pakistani furniture manufacturers in achieving the export target of more than $1 billion annually in the international furniture markets, adding that Pakistan's major buyers of wooden furniture are the UK, US, Sri Lanka and Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

