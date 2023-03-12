UrduPoint.com

US Investors Keen To Invest In Pakistan's Furniture Industry: PFC Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said the United States investors have shown keen interest in joint ventures with the private sector in the furniture industry of Pakistan.

A high-level delegation of PFC led by its CEO is currently on a week-long visit to explore new markets and further strengthen bilateral trade ties with their counterparts.

According to a message received here, CEO said PFC is holding successful results-oriented meetings with their counterparts and they are interested to visit Pakistan and invest in the furniture industry.

He said there is vast scope to increase furniture export volume due to an upward trend, as the demand for furniture and wooden products are on the rise in the US and European markets along with the domestic consumers, he said.

Kashif said, "We are making special efforts to increase furniture export catering to the rising global demand." He said the delegation is also studying about the latest products and technologies in their fields. Such business-oriented tours could play a pivotal role for Pakistani furniture manufacturers in achieving the export target of more than $1 billion annually in the international furniture markets, the PFC chief executive said.

Pakistan's major buyers of wooden furniture are the UK, the US, Sri Lanka and Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait, he said, adding that the US buys mostly bedroom furniture. The UK and Gulf countries import kitchen and office furniture.

