US Is Top Military Aid Supplier To Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Most of the around 130 billion Euros of military aid Ukraine has received between the Russian invasion of February 2022 and the end of 2024, has come from the United States, the European Union and Britain.
Although Ukraine's allies have pledged 170 billion euros ($180 billion) of military aid, only 130 billion euros has actually been delivered or earmarked for weapons or equipment, according to data from The Kiel Institute, a German economic research body.
The gap can be explained by the fact that some allies, including the European Union, make commitments over several years.
- US biggest contributor -
The United States is the biggest national contributor, accounting for nearly half (49.4 percent) of the military aid to Ukraine.
The 64 billion euros ($69 billion) Washington has spent so far, according to the Kiel Institute, is a far cry from the $350 billion President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed.
The US military aid, approved under the former administration of Joe Biden, has mostly been shelled out. But there are still equipment and weapons whose delivery was suspended by Trump on Monday.
The European Union and its member states have pledged more military aid to Ukraine than the United States, for a total of 71 billion euros, according to the institute.
But the bloc lags behind when it comes to aid actually delivered or allocated. As of end-December, the EU had disbursed 50 billon euros of the pledged amount.
The United Kingdom has delivered or earmarked half of the promised amount -- the equivalent of 20 billion euros.
Canada has forked out 2.6 billion euros of the 3.1 billion promised, and Norway 1.8 billion of its 8.5 billion.
In terms of contributions compares to the size of their economies, Denmark and the Baltic states make the biggest contributions.
In Denmark's case, it was equal to two percent of GDP in 2021. For the Baltic states, it ranges between 1.3 and two percent.
On this metric, Germany paid 0.32 percent of its GDP. And the United States 0.30 percent.
France's contribution-against-GDP was 0.13 percent, according to the Kiel Institute.
- Who is giving what ? -
In terms of quantity, Poland is by far the biggest provider of assault tanks (354) to Ukraine, but they are mainly old Soviet-built armoured vehicles.
Since early 2023, Kyiv has received a smaller number of heavy US-made Abrams modern tanks, along with British Challenger 2 and German Leopard 2 tanks.
The main donors of the tanks are Australia (49), the United States (31), Spain (29), Germany (18), Poland and the UK (14 each).
The United States is the biggest provider of 155 mm howitzers, having provided 200, followed by the UK (94).
The United States is also the biggest donor of multiple rocket launchers, having given around 40 HIMARS.
When it comes to anti-air defences, Germany and the United States have each provided three US-made Patriot systems, to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian missile attacks on its infrastructure and cities.
