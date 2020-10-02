US, Israel, UAE to Form Joint Energy Partnership Strategy - Joint Statement

Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates will form a joint energy partnership strategy, the three nations said in a joint statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates will form a joint energy partnership strategy, the three nations said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the State of Israel... agree to encourage greater coordination in the energy sector, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources and related technologies, and water desalination technologies," the statement said as quoted by the state Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The partnership will ensure that the demands for energy consumption in the region are met and will strive to address the energy needs in Palestine, the statement said.

On September 15, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House.

The agreement signed with the UAE is a peace treaty for establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations, while the agreement with Bahrain is a declaration of peace.