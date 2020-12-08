UrduPoint.com
US, Japan Pledge To Help Vietnam Develop Liquefied Natural Gas Fields - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States, Japan and Vietnam have issued a joint pledge to help Hanoi develop its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reserves, the three countries said in a joint statement issued in Washington by the Department of State.

"[The three parties acknowledged] the importance of cooperation between Japan and the United States in Vietnam, especially, under the concept of the Japan-US Strategic Energy Partnership (JUSEP)," the statement said on Monday.

The statement was released by the three governments of the 2020 Trilateral Vietnam-US-Japan Commercial Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Forum, the State Department said.

Developing Vietnam's LNG resources would also promote Hanoi's energy transition and help meet the goals of strengthening energy security, addressing the global climate issues, and promoting economic growth, the statement added.

