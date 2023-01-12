UrduPoint.com

US, Japan To Sign Deals Boosting Defense Enterprise Cooperation On Advanced Tech - Austin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a press conference that he and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Thursday will sign new arrangements to enhance the opportunities for Japan and the United States to cooperate on advanced technologies.

"Tomorrow, Minister Hamada and I will sign new arrangements that will increase opportunities for the Japanese and the United States defense enterprises to closely cooperate on advanced technologies as well as increased linkages between our respective industrial bases," Austin said on Wednesday.

