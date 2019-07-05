US job creation soars 224,000 in June; unemployment rises to 3.7%

Job creation roared back to life in the US economy in June, wiping away fears of a slowdown as employers to hire in transportation, construction and other areas, the government reported Friday

The US jobs engine added 224,000 net new positions, smashing forecasts, while the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.7 percent as more workers stepped off the sidelines to enter the labor force, the Labor Department said in the closely-watched report.