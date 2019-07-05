UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Job Creation Soars 224,000 In June; Unemployment Rises To 3.7%

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:48 PM

US job creation soars 224,000 in June; unemployment rises to 3.7%

Job creation roared back to life in the US economy in June, wiping away fears of a slowdown as employers to hire in transportation, construction and other areas, the government reported Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Job creation roared back to life in the US economy in June, wiping away fears of a slowdown as employers to hire in transportation, construction and other areas, the government reported Friday.

The US jobs engine added 224,000 net new positions, smashing forecasts, while the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.7 percent as more workers stepped off the sidelines to enter the labor force, the Labor Department said in the closely-watched report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job June Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Threats to Gulalai Ismail's family must stop

11 minutes ago

Gibraltar says it detained Iran tanker of own acco ..

2 minutes ago

Jaguar Land Rover set to build electric cars in UK ..

2 minutes ago

NATO says no sign of Russia backing down in missil ..

2 minutes ago

Kyrgios is 'good guy', says Wimbledon partner

2 minutes ago

Builders say CDA is not processing their applicati ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.