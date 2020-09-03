UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Job Cuts Skyrocketed 231% In 2020: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:22 PM

US job cuts skyrocketed 231% in 2020: survey

US job cuts so far this year surged 231 percent compared to the same period of 2019 as the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the once-healthy economy, according to a new report Thursday

Washington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :US job cuts so far this year surged 231 percent compared to the same period of 2019 as the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the once-healthy economy, according to a new report Thursday.

Though the pace of announced layoffs is slowing, the number of job cuts announced by US-based employers through August already surpassed the previous full-year record set in 2001, according to outplacement and coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The data are the latest indication of the awful employment situation facing many American workers as the country weathers the world's worst coronavirus outbreak.

All told, employers have announced nearly two million cuts this year, and Covid-19 was cited as the reason for more than half.

"The leading sector for job cuts last month was transportation, as airlines begin to make staffing decisions in the wake of decreased travel and uncertain Federal intervention," said Andrew Challenger, the firm's senior vice president.

"An increasing number of companies that initially had temporary job cuts or furloughs are now making them permanent." Airlines have been badly hit by a slump in passenger demand caused by the pandemic, and transportation has cut 131,571 jobs this year, nearly 500 percent higher than 2019, the report said.

And that was before United Airlines on Wednesday announced another 16,000 layoffs in October.

The Labor Department later Thursday is set to announce the tally of new claims for unemployment benefits filed last week, a metric that saw an unprecedented spike starting in March when business shutdowns to stop the virus's spread began.

Around 27 million people continue to receive some form of government unemployment assistance, according to the latest Labor Department data, and the Challenger reports sheds further lights on the grim hiring situation in the world's largest economy.

Entertainment and leisure companies -- like the bars and restaurants forced to close by social distancing orders -- recorded the second-highest number of announced layoffs in August, and a stomach-churning 8,128 percent increase in cuts compared to the first eight months of 2019.

States have started lifting lockdown restrictions in a bid to revitalize the economy, and the report indicated the pace of layoffs seemed to be slowing, with the August total of 115,762 down 56 percent from July.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Christmas Job Same March July August October 2019 From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB asks Lucky Ali fraud victims to submit claim f ..

1 minute ago

China-India bilateral talks on border conflict not ..

1 minute ago

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust to hold online ceremony o ..

1 minute ago

Kazakhstan&#039;s President announces new stage of ..

11 minutes ago

ADCB, Visa transform merchant smartphones into pay ..

11 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus Reach Agreement on Payment for Ene ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.