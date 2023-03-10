US job growth beats expectations in February as economy still hot

The United States added more jobs than expected in February though fewer than the previous month, government data showed Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):The United States added more jobs than expected in February though fewer than the previous month, government data showed Friday, suggesting policymakers have more to do to cool down the world's biggest economy The numbers -- which saw the unemployment rate tick up -- bring slight relief after a surprise hiring surge in January, but also suggest the economy remains hotter than hoped.

The US economy added 311,000 jobs last month, down from a revised 504,000 figure in January, the Labor Department said.

"Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, government, and health care," the department added.

Meanwhile, employment slipped in the information sector and in transportation and warehousing, the report added.

The jobless rate went up slightly to 3.6 percent, from a low last seen in the late 1960s.

Average hourly earnings picked up by 0.2 percent to $33.09 in February. Over the past year, earnings were up 4.6 percent.

The numbers come days after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the US central bank is prepared to speed up the pace of its interest rate hikes and could lift rates higher than anticipated if needed to rein in stubborn inflation.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," he said.