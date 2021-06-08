US Job Openings Hit Record High of 9.3Mln in April - Labor Department

US job openings hit a record high of 9.3 million in April, the Labor Department said Tuesday, presenting more evidence of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions despite some 8 million jobs lost during the pandemic still not having returned

"The number of job openings reached a series high of 9.3 million on the last business day of April," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

It said there were 9,286,000 openings in all for April versus 8,288,000 in March. In terms of hires, there were 6,075,000 versus the March level of 6,006,000.

More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the biggest challenges of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus.

The United States saw 559,000 new jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent, the Labor Department said. But the jobs gain were at least 90,000 short of economists' expectations, making what the Labor Department reported somewhat disappointing.