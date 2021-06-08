UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Job Openings Hit Record High Of 9.3Mln In April - Labor Department

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:57 PM

US Job Openings Hit Record High of 9.3Mln in April - Labor Department

US job openings hit a record high of 9.3 million in April, the Labor Department said Tuesday, presenting more evidence of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions despite some 8 million jobs lost during the pandemic still not having returned

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US job openings hit a record high of 9.3 million in April, the Labor Department said Tuesday, presenting more evidence of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions despite some 8 million jobs lost during the pandemic still not having returned.

"The number of job openings reached a series high of 9.3 million on the last business day of April," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

It said there were 9,286,000 openings in all for April versus 8,288,000 in March. In terms of hires, there were 6,075,000 versus the March level of 6,006,000.

More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the biggest challenges of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus.

The United States saw 559,000 new jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent, the Labor Department said. But the jobs gain were at least 90,000 short of economists' expectations, making what the Labor Department reported somewhat disappointing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job United States March April May 2020 All From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company employee killed ..

4 minutes ago

On this World Oceans Day; let's pledge to protect ..

4 minutes ago

Decision of Airlines to Avoid Belarus Creates Thre ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan Green Tractor Program brings revolutio ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims six more lives

8 minutes ago

Lahore to be made clean, beautiful as per PM Imran ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.