US Jobless Claims at 205,000 for Last Week, Unchanged From Previous Period - Labor Dept.

US jobless claims came in at 205,000 for last week, unchanged from the previous week's revised level, as the employment market continued to consolidate after a stretch of dynamic recovery, Labor Department data showed Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US jobless claims came in at 205,000 for last week, unchanged from the previous week's revised level, as the employment market continued to consolidate after a stretch of dynamic recovery, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

"In the week ending December 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 205,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level," the department said.