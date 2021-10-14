US Jobless Claims Below Key 400,000 Mark for 11th Straight Week - Labor Dept.

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US jobless claims were at 293,000 last week, remaining below the key 400,000 level for an eleventh week in a row in continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Labor Department showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending October 9, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 293,000, a decrease of 36,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release. The four-week moving average for claims fell by 10,500 to a new pandemic-era low of 334,250, it added. "This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500."

