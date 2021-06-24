US Jobless Claims Dip on Week, but Stay Above 400,000 on COVID Challenge - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Filing for jobless benefits in the United States fell by 7,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, but overall claims remained above the 400,000 mark in a continued challenge to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending June 19, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 411,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement. "The previous week's level was revised up by 6,000 from 412,000 to 418,000."