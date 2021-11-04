UrduPoint.com

US Jobless Claims Drop For Fifth Straight Week

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

US jobless claims drop for fifth straight week

New applications for US unemployment benefits declined for a fifth straight week, the government said Thursday, as the healing in the labor market continues

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :New applications for US unemployment benefits declined for a fifth straight week, the government said Thursday, as the healing in the labor market continues.

The Labor Department reported 269,000 new seasonally adjusted unemployment benefit claims filed in the week that ended October 30, fewer than expected and the lowest weekly figure since they soared into the millions when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

All told, nearly 2.7 million people were receiving benefits under all jobless aid programs as of the week ended October 16, the latest for which data was available.

Jobless claims have trended lower throughout 2021 as vaccines allowed businesses to reopen and laid-off workers to resume employment, though the Delta wave of Covid-19 slowed the decline in recent weeks.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release the jobs report for October, which could show hiring rebounding after weak September payrolls data, though it will not encompass the week of the latest claims report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

September October Market All Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cu ..

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Updates

27 minutes ago
 US businesses face Jan 4 deadline to get workers v ..

US businesses face Jan 4 deadline to get workers vaccinated

37 seconds ago
 Vaccine mandate for US businesses to take effect J ..

Vaccine mandate for US businesses to take effect Jan 4: official

38 seconds ago
 Huge responsibility on literati to guide nation on ..

Huge responsibility on literati to guide nation on moral values: Prime Minister ..

40 seconds ago
 AstraZeneca Withdraws Application for Approval of ..

AstraZeneca Withdraws Application for Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine in Switzerlan ..

41 seconds ago
 Chinese Authorities Tighten Border Control to Prev ..

Chinese Authorities Tighten Border Control to Prevent Import of COVID-19 Cases - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.