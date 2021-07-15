US Jobless Claims Drop on Week, Back at Pandemic Lows - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US jobless claims fell by 26,000 to return to pandemic-era lows of 360,000 last week, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested that the fragile labor market recovery amid the COVID-19 was continuing.

"In the week ending July 10, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 360,000, a decrease of 26,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."