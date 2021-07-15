UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jobless Claims Drop On Week, Back At Pandemic Lows - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Jobless Claims Drop on Week, Back at Pandemic Lows - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US jobless claims fell by 26,000 to return to pandemic-era lows of 360,000 last week, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested that the fragile labor market recovery amid the COVID-19 was continuing.

"In the week ending July 10, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 360,000, a decrease of 26,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March July 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

49 seconds ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Japanese gov't panel proposes record rise in minim ..

43 minutes ago

19 prisoners released from Central Jail

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.