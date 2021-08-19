US Jobless Claims Fall to New Low of 348,000 - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US jobless claims fell by 29,000 from the previous week to a new low of 348,000 in a boon to recovery, Labor Department data revealed on Thursday.

"In the week ending August 14, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 348,000, a decrease of 29,000 from the previous week's revised level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000," the Labor Department said.

The four-week moving average of claims decreased to 377,750, downsized by 19,000 from the previous week's revised average, the Labor Department said.

"This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500. The previous week's average was revised up by 500 from 396,250 to 396,750," the Labor Department said.

There were 28,676,558 weekly claims filed for benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2020," the Labor Department added.

A year and a half into the coronavirus crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the main concerns of US policy makers. The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the novel coronavirus measures. More than 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

The US economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020. This year though, growth has been quite dynamic, with a 6.5 percent rebound for the second quarter though that was still below the 8.5 percent expected by economists.