US Jobless Claims Fall to New Pandemic Low of 348,000 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US jobless claims fell by 29,000 from the previous week to a new pandemic low of 348,000 in a boon to recovery, according to Labor Department data revealed on Thursday.

"In the week ending August 14, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 348,000, a decrease of 29,000 from the previous week's revised level.

This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000," the department said in its report.