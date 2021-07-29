UrduPoint.com
US Jobless Claims Hit 400,000 For Second Week In Row Amid COVID Challenges - Labor Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) US jobless claims stood at 400,000 and above for a second week in a row, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested a continued challenge for the fragile labor market recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending July 24, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 400,000," the Labor Department said in a statement. In the previous week to July 17, claims stood at 424,000.

More Stories From Business

