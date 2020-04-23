UrduPoint.com
US Jobless Fears Hit Record High, 1 In 4 Expect To Be Furloughed In Next Year - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Jobless Fears Hit Record High, 1 in 4 Expect to Be Furloughed in Next Year - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Rising US unemployment and a longer-than-expected duration of the COVID-19 crisis has created widespread anxiety among working Americans, with a record 25 percent saying they expect to lose their jobs in the next 12 months, a Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The one-quarter of US workers employed full or part time who think they are likely to lose their jobs in the next 12 months include 9% who say it is 'very likely' and 16% 'fairly likely.' Meanwhile, 37% say this is 'not too likely' and 38% 'not at all likely'," a press release explaining the poll said.

The April 1-14 poll was conducted when more than 20 million US workers had already filed for unemployment benefits - more than 10 percent of the nation's workforce, the release said.

By then it had become clear it would require much longer than a widely touted two-week period of social distancing and quarantine-like restrictions needed to control the contagion.

The 25 percent of employed Americans who expect to be furloughed in the next year was the highest level recorded by Gallup in surveys going back to 2001, according to the release.

