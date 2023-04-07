(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) US employers added 236,000 jobs in March, just slightly above economists' expectations, while the jobless rate moved a notch lower to 3.5% from a previous 3.6%, according to Labor Department data on Friday that kept markets guessing on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

Economists polled by US media had expected the so-called non-farm payrolls report to show a growth of 230,000 jobs last month, from a revised 326,000 in February. Fed officials have said employment and wage growth have to cool significantly in order to curb the worst inflation the United States has encountered in four decades.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index hit 40-year highs in June 2022, expanding at an annual rate of 9.1%. Since then, it has slowed, growing at just 6% per annum in February, for its slowest expansion since October 2021. Even so, that was three times more than the Fed's target of 2% per annum.

The Fed has raised rates by 475 basis points over the past 13 months, taking them to a peak of 5% from just 0.25% after the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020. The central bank's main guide for rates has been the monthly non-farm payrolls report and it has identified robust job and wages growth as two key drivers of inflation. The labor market has powered the US recovery from the pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of jobs being added each month since June 2020, making up for the initial loss of 20 million jobs. Average monthly wages have also grown without a stop since May 2021.

While it was still early to anticipate what the Fed will do at its next rate decision in May, some economists said they were already pricing in another hike of 25 basis points based on the relatively steady jobs growth for March, which came in less than 100,000 below February's level.

"The Fed will take some comfort in that (reduction from February) but there's been a building theme this week of a turn in the jobs market and you don't see it in this data," economist Adam Button said in a comment posted on the ForexLive platform. "It will be tough for the Fed to avoid hiking in May now and the implied odds are up to 71% in the Fed fund futures market from about 55% before the release."

After months of unyielding growth, hiring trends had begun to show a marked slowdown for March ahead of the latest non-farm payrolls report, suggesting that the employment market might be softening in a bigger way.

US weekly jobless claims jumped their most in 17 weeks, according to data on Thursday that emitted more recession signals. The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits stood at 228,000 during the week to April 2, the highest since the week ended December 4, the data showed.

Prior to the jobless numbers, company hirings rose by just 145,000 last month versus the February growth of 261,000, private payrolls processor ADP said. That was even below the 210,000 growth forecast on the average by economists polled by US media.