US Jobs Openings Down By About 200,000 in August to 6.5Mln - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The number of job openings in the United States decreased by about 200,000 to reach 6.5 million in August from 6.7 million in July, the US Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) on Tuesday.

"On the last business day of August, the number and rate of job openings were little changed at 6.5 million and 4.4 percent, respectively," the report said.

"Over the month, the number of job openings edged down for total private (-242,000) and was little changed for (the) government."

The United States gained 661,000 jobs in September, less than half than in August, as labor market recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic slowed.

The US economy lost more than 21 million jobs for all of March and April at the height of lockdowns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the economy experienced a strong rebound of 2.5 million jobs in May and 4.8 million in June.