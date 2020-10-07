UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jobs Openings Down By About 200,000 In August To 6.5Mln - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Jobs Openings Down By About 200,000 in August to 6.5Mln - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The number of job openings in the United States decreased by about 200,000 to reach 6.5 million in August from 6.7 million in July, the US Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) on Tuesday.

"On the last business day of August, the number and rate of job openings were little changed at 6.5 million and 4.4 percent, respectively," the report said.

"Over the month, the number of job openings edged down for total private (-242,000) and was little changed for (the) government."

The United States gained 661,000 jobs in September, less than half than in August, as labor market recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic slowed.

The US economy lost more than 21 million jobs for all of March and April at the height of lockdowns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the economy experienced a strong rebound of 2.5 million jobs in May and 4.8 million in June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job United States March April May June July August September Market All From Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

56 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

57 minutes ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

56 minutes ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

59 minutes ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.