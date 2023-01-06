The United States added 223,000 jobs in December, the US Labor Department said on Friday, reporting the smallest monthly employment growth in a year but still above forecast levels that proved the tough job the country had in cooling a runaway jobs market that feeds inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023)

The so-called non-farm payrolls growth for last month was the smallest since the 199,000 reported in December 2021 and came in at 40,000 below the previous month's growth of 263,000 jobs. It pushed the unemployment rate down to 3.5% from a previous 3.7%. The Federal Reserve defines a jobless rate of 4% or below as maximum employment.

The Fed aims to ensure optimum job opportunities for Americans while keeping inflation at or around 2% per year. While it has done exceedingly well on the first target, it is struggling with the second with the key Consumer Price Index growing at 7.1% in the year to November.

The Fed has identified the dynamic jobs market and earnings growth of Americans as among reasons for such high inflation and has been trying to curb both with interest rate hikes.

US interest rates currently stand at a peak of 4.5% after the Fed added 425 basis points to rates since March. Prior to that, rates peaked at just 0.25% after the central bank slashed them following the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

While the Fed has started slowing the pace of its rate hikes since last month - opting for 50-basis point increase in December after four jumbo-sized hikes of 75 basis points between June and September - it said it would not stop its monetary tightening until it gets inflation back to desired levels.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari reinforced the central bank's stance on this when he said on Wednesday that rates need to rise about 1% more to around 5.4% to achieve the Fed's target for inflation.

Economists said it would be difficult for consumers, who account for 70% of the economy, to stop spending with jobs growth being this good and with savings still in hand from government-disbursed aid during the pandemic.

"I just can't see the US consumer slowing down this year with employment so strong and (the) consumer still sitting on $0.9 trillion in excess savings," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive forum.

The labor market has been the juggernaut of the US economy over the past two years, spearheading its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic measures.

Joblessness among Americans reached an all-time high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs after the COVID-19 breakout. Since June 2020, however, the non-farm payrolls report has shown hundreds of thousands of job additions every month. Wages have also grown without stop every month since March 2021.