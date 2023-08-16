Open Menu

U.S. Judge Sides With Climate Change Advocates In Historic Ruling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 09:06 PM

A U.S. federal judge in the western state of Montana on Monday ruled in favor of a group of youths who argued the right to a safe environment had been constitutionally violated by legislators promoting fossil fuels

DENVER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A U.S. Federal judge in the western state of Montana on Monday ruled in favor of a group of youths who argued the right to a safe environment had been constitutionally violated by legislators promoting fossil fuels.

"District Court Judge Kathy Seeley found the policy the state uses in evaluating requests for fossil fuel permits -- which does not allow agencies to evaluate the effects of greenhouse gas emissions -- is unconstitutional," reported the National Public Radio.

