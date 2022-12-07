US Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty on All Counts, Including Tax Fraud - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) A US jury has found two Trump Organization entities guilty on all counts, including conspiracy, multiple counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records, CNN reported.

The Trump and Trump Payroll corporations have been found guilty in a tax fraud trial related to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by not paying taxes for top executives, the report said on Tuesday.

Former US President Donald Trump and his family members have not been charged in the case.