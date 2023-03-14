UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Investigating Collapse Of Silicon Valley Bank - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 11:32 PM

The US Justice Department launched an investigation into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter

California regulators shut down SVB on Friday, marking the second largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. The bank, which was popular among tech firms, was closed after a run on deposits.

California regulators shut down SVB on Friday, marking the second largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. The bank, which was popular among tech firms, was closed after a run on deposits.

The investigation will focus on the bank's collapse and the actions of its senior executives, the report said.

The bank's collapse is linked to an increase in interest rates by the Federal reserve, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of numerous financial institutions.

The United States' banking sector problem may spill over into other countries, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik. The Federal Reserve must end its high interest rate policy, Roberts added.

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for the US banking system from stable to negative following the collapse of SVB, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank in recent days.

