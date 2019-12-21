US Justice Dept Signs Addendum to Non-Prosecution Deal With Swiss Bank Coutts - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Justice Department said in a statement on Friday it has signed a non-prosecution agreement Swiss financial institution Coutts & Co Ltd to enable the bank to fully declare its assets in the United States without further penalty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The US Justice Department said in a statement on Friday it has signed a non-prosecution agreement Swiss financial institution Coutts & Co Ltd to enable the bank to fully declare its assets in the United States without further penalty.

"The Department of Justice announced today that it has signed an Addendum to a non-prosecution agreement with Coutts & Co Ltd. (Coutts), a private Swiss bank headquartered in Zurich," the statement said. "The original non-prosecution agreement was signed on Dec. 23, 2015."

At the time of the original signing, Coutts reported that it held and managed 1,337 US-related accounts, with assets under management exceeding $2 billion, and paid a penalty of $78,484,000, the statement said.

In reaching Friday's agreement, Coutts acknowledged that it should have disclosed additional US-related accounts to the Department during the earlier signing, the statement said.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to ensuring that foreign banks that participated in the Swiss Bank Program fully comply with their obligations to disclose accounts in which U.

S. taxpayers have direct or indirect interests," said Richard E. Zuckerman, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Tax Division. "When any person or entity makes false, incomplete, or misleading disclosures to the Department, the Department will hold those persons or entities accountable."

The Justice Department's Swiss Bank Program, announced on Aug. 29, 2013, provided a path for Swiss banks to resolve potential criminal liabilities in the United States relating to offshore banking services provided to United States taxpayers.

The statement said the Justice Department executed non-prosecution agreements with 80 banks between March 2015 and January 2016, and imposed a total of more than $1.36 billion in Swiss Bank Program penalties.