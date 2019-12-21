UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept Signs Addendum To Non-Prosecution Deal With Swiss Bank Coutts - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:43 AM

US Justice Dept Signs Addendum to Non-Prosecution Deal With Swiss Bank Coutts - Statement

The US Justice Department said in a statement on Friday it has signed a non-prosecution agreement Swiss financial institution Coutts & Co Ltd to enable the bank to fully declare its assets in the United States without further penalty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The US Justice Department said in a statement on Friday it has signed a non-prosecution agreement Swiss financial institution Coutts & Co Ltd to enable the bank to fully declare its assets in the United States without further penalty.

"The Department of Justice announced today that it has signed an Addendum to a non-prosecution agreement with Coutts & Co Ltd. (Coutts), a private Swiss bank headquartered in Zurich," the statement said. "The original non-prosecution agreement was signed on Dec. 23, 2015."

At the time of the original signing, Coutts reported that it held and managed 1,337 US-related accounts, with assets under management exceeding $2 billion, and paid a penalty of $78,484,000, the statement said.

In reaching Friday's agreement, Coutts acknowledged that it should have disclosed additional US-related accounts to the Department during the earlier signing, the statement said.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to ensuring that foreign banks that participated in the Swiss Bank Program fully comply with their obligations to disclose accounts in which U.

S. taxpayers have direct or indirect interests," said Richard E. Zuckerman, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Tax Division. "When any person or entity makes false, incomplete, or misleading disclosures to the Department, the Department will hold those persons or entities accountable."

The Justice Department's Swiss Bank Program, announced on Aug. 29, 2013, provided a path for Swiss banks to resolve potential criminal liabilities in the United States relating to offshore banking services provided to United States taxpayers.

The statement said the Justice Department executed non-prosecution agreements with 80 banks between March 2015 and January 2016, and imposed a total of more than $1.36 billion in Swiss Bank Program penalties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank United States January March Criminals 2016 2015 Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Death Toll in Protests Across Indian State of Utta ..

56 seconds ago

04 dead, 16 injured in Hafizabad road accident in ..

58 seconds ago

US denies public was lied to about Afghanistan

25 minutes ago

Road accident injures 12 in Mianwali

35 minutes ago

France's Macron looks to give 'new force' to Sahel ..

35 minutes ago

No Due Process for Migrant Families Separated Und ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.