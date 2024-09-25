US, KP governments celebrate youth empowerment, land reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) U.S. Consul General Shante Moore celebrated the successful partnership between the United States and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at a closing ceremony of a sports Gala, highlighting the transformative impact of the Land Registration in Merged Areas activity, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Sports Gala, organized under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-supported Land Registration in Merged Areas (LRMA) Activity, brought together local leaders, community members, and youth participants to showcase the enthusiasm and potential of young athletes from the Merged Areas.

The event highlighted the region’s progress toward a brighter future and the transformative impact of land registration initiatives..

Addressing the gathering, U.S. Consul General Shante Moore emphasized the crucial role of youth in shaping the region’s future. “This Sports Gala isn’t just about competition. It’s about fostering a sense of belonging, unity, and hope. For the people of the Merged Areas, especially the youth, hope is what drives progress. It motivates change, and it is the foundation on which brighter futures are built,” said Consul General Moore.

He emphasized the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through initiatives that empower youth and ensure equal opportunities for all citizens, including women and marginalized groups.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the province’s future. “The energy, determination, and resilience shown by the young participants today assure us that the future of this region is in good hands. They are the leaders, the innovators, and the change makers who will guide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forward.”

The partnership between the U.S. government and the Government of KP is grounded in a shared commitment to promoting reforms that foster fairness, inclusivity, and progress for all. The USAID-supported LRMA activity is a key initiative that supports the KP government in establishing land registration processes, enabling landowners to secure their property rights and use land as collateral for loans and investments.

These efforts are essential for unlocking economic potential in the Merged Areas and encouraging investment in agriculture, tourism, and other critical sectors. By building trust between citizens and the government, promoting inclusivity, and ensuring transparent land tenure processes, USAID is helping to create a more prosperous and equitable future for the people of the Merged Areas.APP/aqk