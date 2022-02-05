US Lags Behind China on Hypersonic Weapons Development, Tests, Resources - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The United States is stalled behind China in hypersonic weapons development, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told more than 24 CEOs of the country's biggest defense contractors and several of them responded that a shortage of wind tunnels to conduct tests was a major bottleneck in the program, CNN said on Friday.

The defense industry chiefs present told Austin at the meeting on Thursday that China had around 12 wind tunnels to conduct hypersonic testing and were already at work constructing additional ones at a rate of one every six months, the report said.

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks chaired the meeting, which was attended by top executives from Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Leidos, Aerojet Rocketdyne, BAE Systems, L3Harris and other major US contractors, according to the report.

The US program was also hamstrung by a fear of failure in making technological advances in both the government and armed forces and in private industry, the report said. The Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) budget includes $3.8 billion for hypersonic research, up from $3.2 billion in Fiscal Year 202, the report added.

However, in October 2021, a hypersonic glide body test failed due to a rocket engine failure and in April 2021, a hypersonic missile failed to separate from a B-52H bomber in a test at Edwards Air Force Base in California, the CNN report noted.