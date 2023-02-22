UrduPoint.com

US Lauds Pakistan’s Policies For Economic Development

Published February 22, 2023

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic development

The meeting discussed matters of common interest and ways to enhance the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) The United States on Wednesday expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of Pakistani government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the people.

The expression was conveyed by US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister reiterated Pakistan's desire to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment with the US.

Noting that the two countries enjoy deep rooted historic and durable relations in economic and trade realms, the Finance Minister shared various economic avenues in which these relations can be further deepened.

He informed the US ambassador about economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenges in country's economy and set it on right trajectory.

Ishaq Dar said the government has devised pragmatic plans related to revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

Underscoring that both countries enjoy good relations, the US Ambassador extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Ishaq Dar United States Government

