US Launches $3Bln Fund to Help Protect Aviation Industry Jobs - Transportation Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:18 PM

The Biden administration has launched a $3 billion fund to help protect aviation industry jobs, giving airlines the flexibility to cover employee salaries for up to six months, the Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Biden administration has launched a $3 billion fund to help protect aviation industry jobs, giving airlines the flexibility to cover employee salaries for up to six months, the Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday.

Eligible businesses of all sizes were encouraged to apply for allocations under the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which aims to save jobs across industries as the economy recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Transportation said in a statement.

"(The) $3 billion can be used to help cover employee compensation costs for up to six months," the statement added.

