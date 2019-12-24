UrduPoint.com
U.S. Launches Antidumping Probe Into Korean Cigarettes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:57 PM

The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an antidumping duty investigation into cigarettes imported from South Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :) The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an antidumping duty investigation into cigarettes imported from South Korea.

The commission said it will determine whether "there is a reasonable indication" that an industry in the United States is materially injured or threatened due to imports of South Korean cigarettes that are allegedly sold in the U.

S. at less than fair value.

The commission said it must reach a preliminary determination in antidumping duty investigations by Feb. 3, 2020, unless the U.S. commerce department extends the time for initiation.

The probe came after a coalition against Korean cigarettes -- Xcaliber International and Cheyenne International -- filed a petition on Dec. 18.

