UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Challenge World Bank Requirement That Taiwan Employees Have China Passports

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:18 PM

US Lawmakers Challenge World Bank Requirement That Taiwan Employees Have China Passports

The World Bank appears to be violating its own anti-discrimination policies by requiring job applicants from Taiwan to acquire Chinese passports in order to work for the international financial institution, according to a letter from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in both houses of Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The World Bank appears to be violating its own anti-discrimination policies by requiring job applicants from Taiwan to acquire Chinese passports in order to work for the international financial institution, according to a letter from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in both houses of Congress.

"While we understand that the World Bank Group (WBG) and other international financial institutions maintain a hiring preference for applicants from member states, we are concerned that formalizing this preference as a condition of employment, or applying it differently toward certain nationals, would constitute discrimination based on nationality," the letter to World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday.

The letter was signed by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, a Democrat, and the Committee's ranking Republican, Michael McCaul, as well as Democratic Senator Robert Menendez and Republican Senator Jim Risch.

The letter also said the World Bank's China passport policy may be inconsistent with the organization's code of conduct.

China considers Taiwan to be an inseparable part of the mainland and objects to the island's participation in most international organizations, such as the United Nations and the World Bank Group.

The lawmakers wrote that discrimination against Taiwanese job applicants and employees would violate the World Bank's longstanding tradition of seeking the best talent wherever it can be found, including hiring stateless persons and refugees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank United Nations China Job David May Congress From Refugee Best Employment

Recent Stories

Search for successor as Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses condolence ove ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau demands 'accountability' after Ir ..

4 minutes ago

PM says he summoned an immediate report over Quett ..

4 minutes ago

Japan Sends Two Patrol Aircraft to Middle East for ..

6 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings on Friday

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.