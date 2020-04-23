UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Seek Credit Relief For American Oil Producers Amid Pandemic - Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Lawmakers Seek Credit Relief for American Oil Producers Amid Pandemic - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A group of US senators from oil-producing states are urging the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve to provide relief for American oil producers by adjusting credit eligibility requirements that will benefit companies struggling during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US Senator Ted Cruz's office said in a press release on Wednesday.

"US Senators Ted Cruz, Kevin Cramer, and colleagues in the Senate sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday urging them to make credit facilities accessible to domestic energy producers," the release said.

The lawmakers are requesting changes to the Credit Facility Term Sheets released on April 9 in which the federal government is requiring companies to have a good credit rating, with at least BBB- or Baa3, as of March 22.

Lawmakers are asking the federal government to change that date to an earlier time in March before the oil market went through severe turbulence, the statement said.

It added that most American oil producers were in bad shape by March 22 following declined market demand due to the pandemic, after OPEC-plus countries failed to reach a deal on oil production cuts on March 6 and Saudi Arabia continued to flood the market.

On Tuesday, US Congressmen Michael Burgess and Lizzie Fletcher introduced legislation seeking $3 billion in funding to purchase US crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to help the American energy industry survive. The measure is supported by numerous lawmakers from oil-producing states such as Texas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

On April 12, the OPEC-plus countries agreed on reducing oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022.

