US Lawmakers Seek Tax on Imports From Nations With Weak Climate Change Policy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US lawmakers will push to pass legislation that would impose a tax on imports from countries that lack action to fight climate change, the New York Times reported.

The report said on Wednesday that Democrat lawmakers agreed to include the tax proposal in the $3.

5 trillion budget resolution.

The plan also includes tax breaks for wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, the report said.

The United States, China, India, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Canada, and the European Union are the world's top emitters of greenhouse gases, the report added.