UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Seek Tax On Imports From Nations With Weak Climate Change Policy - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:00 AM

US Lawmakers Seek Tax on Imports From Nations With Weak Climate Change Policy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US lawmakers will push to pass legislation that would impose a tax on imports from countries that lack action to fight climate change, the New York Times reported.

The report said on Wednesday that Democrat lawmakers agreed to include the tax proposal in the $3.

5 trillion budget resolution.

The plan also includes tax breaks for wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, the report said.

The United States, China, India, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Canada, and the European Union are the world's top emitters of greenhouse gases, the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Resolution World Iran Russia China Canada Budget European Union New York Indonesia Brazil Japan United States From Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

4 hours ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

6 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

5 hours ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.