US Lawmakers Urge IRS to Extend Tax Filing Deadline Due to Pandemic - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) More than 100 members of the US Congress have called on the Internal Revenue Service to extend the April 15 tax filing deadline due to the continued financial stress Americans experience from the coronavirus pandemic, a letter showed on Tuesday.

"We write to urge you to extend the impending April 15th Federal tax filing and payment deadline," Representatives Jamie Raskin and Bill Pascrell Jr wrote in a letter signed by 100 other members of the House. "Almost a year later, we are still grappling with the massive economic, logistical and health challenges wrought by this devastating pandemic. Millions of stressed-out taxpayers, businesses and preparers would appreciate an extension of the deadline to file their 2020 tax returns.

"

Congress, with the bipartisan support of both the Democratic and Republican parties, extended the deadline for 2019 tax filing by three months last year to July 15.

The lawmakers noted that taxpayers needed time to understand changes to their tax liability if any from multiple COVID-19 relief bills approved since last year, the latest being the Biden's administration $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan."

The Internal Revenue Service also did not begin the 2020 filing season until February 12, 2021, nearly three weeks later than usual, creating a lot less time for constituents and businesses to file taxes overall, they said.