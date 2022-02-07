UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Urge Tax Agency To Halt 'Alarming' Facial-Recognition Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 11:40 PM

US Lawmakers Urge Tax Agency to Halt 'Alarming' Facial-Recognition Plans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Four House Democrats on Monday called on the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to end the agency's plans to use face-recognition software from a non-government contractor to access tax records.

"This summer, the IRS plans to require anyone seeking to access their records on its agency website to provide sensitive biometric data to ID me, a private contractor," Representatives Ted Lieu, Anna Eshoo, Pramila Jayapal and Yvette Clarke said in a letter. "The decision by the IRS raises several alarming issues. We urge the IRS to halt this plan and consult with a wide variety of stakeholders before deciding on an alternative."

The opposition by the Democratic representatives to the IRS plan is an internal blow by President Joe Biden's party to his administration's willingness to give the agency greater latitude over revenue collection processes amid revelations that the top 5% of Americans failed to pay an estimated $307 billion in taxes every year.

The representatives acknowledged the IRS' role in helping Americans understand their tax responsibilities and enforcing the law with integrity and fairness for all. But they stressed that they had "great concern" over the agency's plan to employ face-recognition software that had carried multiple risks of privacy violations and abuse.

The representatives cited a 2019 cyberattack on a US Customs and Border Protection subcontractor that exposed the facial images and license plates of thousands of US travelers.

"Despite this new IRS policy not being a universal requirement for several months, it is already required for individuals who do not have IRS login credentials and want to access online tools," the letter by the representatives said. "These new biometric requirements will be necessary for accessing a wide array of vital tools the IRS provides, including confirming a payment, using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, and accessing a tax transcript. To be clear, Americans will not have the option of providing their biometric data to a private contractor as an alternative way to access the IRS website. They will be compelled to do so."

The representatives concluded their letter by asking if the IRS has publicly disclosed an alternative plan for individuals unable to comply with the move, and what guardrails were in place to prevent ID.me from disseminating or otherwise using the collected biometric data for purposes other than accessing tax records.

