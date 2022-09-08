US-Led Coalition to Implement Price Cap on Russian Energy by December 5 - Treasury Dept.

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 08:06 PM
A coalition of countries led by the United States and other Group of Seven (G7) partner countries will implement a price cap on Russian energy by December 5, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday
"We're going to put in place a price cap by December 5," Adeyemo told Yahoo news an interview.
The proposed price cap comes as a response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, with the goal being to cut the country's revenues from energy sales.