UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US LNG Allies Want To Collaborate In Post-Pandemic World - Regulatory Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

US LNG Allies Want to Collaborate in Post-Pandemic World - Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) US allies in the liquefied natural gas market - including India, Hungary and the Czech Republic - are keen to partner with Washington to explore opportunities for LNG in a post-coronavirus (COVID-19) world, Neil Chatterjee, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman said.

"US LNG, prior to this pandemic, has been a real success story and demand is definitely impacted now, but it's the future that we need to figure out and it's still uncertain," Chatterjee told a briefing via video stream hosted by the Atlantic Council think-tank on Tuesday. "I've met with counterparts in India, Hungary and the Czech Republic and they're interested in partnering with the US on LNG. They also want to learn from our expertise to figure out what's working, what's not working and what the challenges are."

In January, just before the COVID-19 hit the United States in a major way, US LNG exports reached 8.1 billion cubic feet per day as the country's gas exports reached 25 countries. That was the highest for US LNG exports since record keeping began in 1997, the Energy Information Administration said.

It hasn't published monthly data since.

"We need to really think through and bring in foreign policy experts to see what are the policy initiatives that are going to come out of this pandemic, and how will that impact energy policy," Chatterjee said. "I think we have to anticipate a global rebound and resurgence of demand, and will need to see what those implications are and what role the US will be able to play in a post-pandemic LNG export space."

Bloomberg reported last week that buyers of US LNG have canceled at least 12 cargoes for June loading, and traders estimate that more than 20 shipments could have been canceled for the month. The report could not be independently verified.

Without the United States, gas importing nations rely on a global supply chain dominated by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which includes Russia, Iran, and Qatar ” which together control some 60 percent of proven global gas reserves.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Exports Iran Russia Washington Qatar Czech Republic United States Hungary January June Gas Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

2 hours ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.