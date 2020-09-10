US LNG Exports to Return to Pre-COVID-19 Levels by November 2020 - Energy Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 19 percent in August from July, a rebound that is likely to push outbound LNG shipments to levels preceding the coronavirus pandemic by November, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its September Short-Term Energy Outlook report on Wednesday.

"EIA estimates that US LNG exports averaged 3.7 Bcf/d [billion cubic feet per day] in August, a 19 percent increase from July. This increase occurred amid rising spot and forward natural gas prices in Europe and Asia, which had fallen to record lows in late May and June as COVID-19 mitigation efforts reduced global natural gas consumption," the report said.

The report predicted that US LNG exports will return to pre-COVID-19 levels by November 2020 and average more than 9 Bcf/d - more than twice the August level - from December 2020 to February 2021.

US LNG shipments to overseas customers plunged more than 60 percent in the first six months of 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic measures with US liquefaction plants operating at one-third capacity, according to an earlier EIA report.