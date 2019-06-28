UrduPoint.com
US LNG Supplier Venture Global Raises $675Mln For Louisiana Export Project

US LNG Supplier Venture Global Raises $675Mln for Louisiana Export Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US-based Venture Global LNG in a statement said it raised $675 million primarily for the purpose of developing its project in the state of Louisiana to boost export volumes.

"Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that it has raised $675 million of additional capital from world-class institutional investors.

The capital will be used primarily for the further development of the company's 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Plaquemines LNG export project in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana," the release said on Thursday.

Plaquemines will join the Calcasieu Pass LNG project on the Gulf of Mexico coast in the state of Louisiana, according to the release.

Venture Global LNG describes itself as a low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins.

