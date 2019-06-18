US LNG Will Not Replace Russian Gas, Fuels Have Different Roles in Market - Gazprom

Russian gas giant Gazprom does not foresee US liquefied natural gas (LNG) pushing Russian gas out of the European market since the two types of fuel are intended for different segments of the energy market, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom's Management Committee Elena Burmistrova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian gas giant Gazprom does not foresee US liquefied natural gas (LNG) pushing Russian gas out of the European market since the two types of fuel are intended for different segments of the energy market , Deputy Chairman of Gazprom's Management Committee Elena Burmistrova said on Tuesday.

"While examining the current situation on the European gas market, we have not seen US LNG outperforming Gazprom gas. Which means we are not, in this case, competing for the same [market] segments," Burmistrova said.

Burmistrova stressed that despite decreasing gas prices in the European market, Gazprom did not intend to decrease its gas exports to Europe.

"We believe that the situation is comfortable enough for us, despite the fact that the prices are decreasing.

We understand that it will have a positive effect on electricity and gas consumption," Burmistrova said.

Gazprom along with five European companies are currently developing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which aims to deliver almost 2 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas to Europe through Germany.

The United States has opposed the project, claiming that it will compromise Europe's democracy by making it dependent on Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Washington's opposition is motivated by the interests of US businesses that want to export LNG to the European market.