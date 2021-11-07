UrduPoint.com

US Looking At Tools To Cut Gas Prices After OPEC Ignored Calls To Boost Output - Granholm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The United States is looking at ways to make gas more affordable after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) chose not to increase oil output, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm told the CNN broadcaster.

"Well, he (President Joe Biden) can call upon them to increase supply and they have chosen this past week not to do that.

So that is going to increase the chokehold on access to affordable fuel at the pump. And so the President is looking at all of the tools that he has," Granholm said.

OPEC is "unfortunately controlling the agenda with respect to oil prices," Granholm said.

The energy secretary would not rule out using the country's strategic reserves to stabilize domestic gas prices.

"That's one of the tools that he has, and he's certainly looking at that and I think we'll be looking at that forecast," Granhom said.

